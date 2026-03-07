Mikhail Sergachev headshot

Mikhail Sergachev News: Ready to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Sergachev (lower body) is good to play Saturday in Columbus.

Sergachev missed Thursday's 3-0 win over Philadelphia. He has 10 goals and 42 points in 61 outings in 2025-26. Sergachev is projected to play on the top pairing alongside MacKenzie Weegar, who is making his Utah debut after being acquired from Calgary on Wednesday.

Mikhail Sergachev
Utah Mammoth
