Mikhail Sergachev News: Ready to return
Sergachev (lower body) is good to play Saturday in Columbus.
Sergachev missed Thursday's 3-0 win over Philadelphia. He has 10 goals and 42 points in 61 outings in 2025-26. Sergachev is projected to play on the top pairing alongside MacKenzie Weegar, who is making his Utah debut after being acquired from Calgary on Wednesday.
