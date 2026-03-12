Mikhail Sergachev News: Records assist in return
Sergachev notched an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.
Sergachev led the Mammoth with 26:31 of ice time in his return from a four-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The defenseman had five points over six contests prior to the injury, and he'll look to get right back into form with new defense partner MacKenzie Weegar. Sergachev is at 10 goals, 33 helpers, 131 shots on net, 103 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 62 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikhail Sergachev See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown3 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 238 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1160 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 764 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 566 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikhail Sergachev See More