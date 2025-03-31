Mikhail Sergachev News: Scores, assists in win

Sergachev recorded a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

Sergachev recorded his two contributions in a 31-second span. He scored his 14th goal of the season at the 16:37 mark of the second period to even the score, and later he assisted on Alexander Kerfoot's goal at the 17:08 mark of the same frame. Sergachev has recorded only four points over his last nine outings, but despite the recent drop in form, he's been one of the most consistent blueliners for Utah this season. He's up to 47 points (14 goals, 33 assists) this season, and that's his second-best point output of his nine-year career, only surpassed by the 64 points he recorded in 2022-23 as a member of the Lightning.