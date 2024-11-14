Fantasy Hockey
Mikhail Sergachev

Mikhail Sergachev News: Scores in win over Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Sergachev scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Sergachev scored his third goal of the season midway through the third period with a powerful shot from behind the right faceoff circle. He endured a relatively slow start to the season, but the 26-year-old has been playing well lately with five points (two goals, three assists) across his last six appearances.

