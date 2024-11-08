Mikhail Sergachev News: Snags late assist

Sergachev registered an assist, a plus-2 rating, three hits and four blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Sergachev set up Jack McBain's empty-netter. The helper ended a brief two-game dry spell for Sergachev. The 26-year-old defenseman is up to 10 points in 14 contests, though his newfound offensive responsibilities have taken some of the bite out of his game from previous seasons. He's added 25 shots on net and 24 blocked shots, but he has just nine hits -- the blueliner has recorded three 100-plus hit seasons and has never finished below a hit per game in his career.