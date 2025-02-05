Mikhail Sergachev News: Three points in win

Sergachev scored a goal, dished out two assists and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Philadelphia.

Tuesday's performance matched Sergachev's highest point total of the season, tallying three points for the first time since Oct. 30 against Calgary. The latter of his two assists came on Dylan Guenther's game-winning goal. The 26-year-old blue liner has 10 goals, 24 assists, 91 blocks, and 80 shots on goal in 48 appearances this season. Sergachev's average TOI is up to 25:45, which trails only Zach Werenski across the NHL. The blue liner's 13-game goal drought from mid-December into January seems to be well behind him after scoring two goals in his past four contests. He is the heart of Utah's defense and should continue to receive many opportunities to produce in fantasy moving forward.