Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mikhail Sergachev headshot

Mikhail Sergachev News: Tickles twine in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Sergachev scored a goal and registered three blocks Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Sabres.

It was his seventh goal of the season in just 26 games. Sergachev's career mark is 10, which he has done twice, most recently in 2022-23. The defender is no longer a hit machine like he was in his best years in Tampa Bay, but he's on pace to block almost 150 shots while topping 50 points. Sergachev is a cornerstone in Utah and on fantasy squads.

Mikhail Sergachev
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now