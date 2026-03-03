Mikhail Yegorov News: Honored for weekend sweep

Yegorov was named a Hockey East co-Goaltender of the Week on Tuesday.

Yegorov helped Boston University sweep Boston College over the weekend, stopping 52 of 54 shots over the two games. Yegorov, a Devils prospect, is now 15-13-2 with a 2.74 GAA and a .904 save percentage on the season. His numbers are worse than last year, but the Terriers have struggled, which is reflected in his poorer performance.