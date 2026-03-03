Mikhail Yegorov News: Honored for weekend sweep
Yegorov was named a Hockey East co-Goaltender of the Week on Tuesday.
Yegorov helped Boston University sweep Boston College over the weekend, stopping 52 of 54 shots over the two games. Yegorov, a Devils prospect, is now 15-13-2 with a 2.74 GAA and a .904 save percentage on the season. His numbers are worse than last year, but the Terriers have struggled, which is reflected in his poorer performance.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikhail Yegorov See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 1508 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Mason McTavish has Fantasy Value41 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospects College Hockey Update: Big Ten, NCHC & Hockey East Early Standouts124 days ago
-
NHL Picks
College Hockey Picks: Top Matchups and Odds for This Weekend131 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
2025-26 College Hockey Season Preview: Top NHL Prospects to Watch152 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikhail Yegorov See More