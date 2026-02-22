Mikko Rantanen Injury: Expected to miss time
Rantanen is expected to miss time after sustaining a lower-body injury at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Robert Tiffin of D Magazine reports Sunday.
Rantanen suffered a lower-body injury late in Finland's semifinal loss to Canada on Friday, and he was unavailable for Saturday's bronze medal game against Slovakia. The issue is expected to cost him time once the NHL season resumes, but it isn't believed to be season-ending. Over 54 appearances for the Stars this year, Rantanen has recorded 20 goals, 49 assists, 87 PIM, 38 hits and 27 blocked shots while averaging 20:12 of ice time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikko Rantanen See More
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey Semifinals DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday, February 203 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions15 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades28 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times28 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto35 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikko Rantanen See More