Mikko Rantanen headshot

Mikko Rantanen Injury: Expected to miss time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 6:21pm

Rantanen is expected to miss time after sustaining a lower-body injury at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Robert Tiffin of D Magazine reports Sunday.

Rantanen suffered a lower-body injury late in Finland's semifinal loss to Canada on Friday, and he was unavailable for Saturday's bronze medal game against Slovakia. The issue is expected to cost him time once the NHL season resumes, but it isn't believed to be season-ending. Over 54 appearances for the Stars this year, Rantanen has recorded 20 goals, 49 assists, 87 PIM, 38 hits and 27 blocked shots while averaging 20:12 of ice time.

Mikko Rantanen
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikko Rantanen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikko Rantanen See More
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey Semifinals DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday, February 20
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey Semifinals DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
15 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
28 days ago
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
28 days ago
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
NHL
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
Author Image
Michael Finewax
35 days ago