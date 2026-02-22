Mikko Rantanen Injury: Expected to miss time

Rantanen is expected to miss time after sustaining a lower-body injury at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Robert Tiffin of D Magazine reports Sunday.

Rantanen suffered a lower-body injury late in Finland's semifinal loss to Canada on Friday, and he was unavailable for Saturday's bronze medal game against Slovakia. The issue is expected to cost him time once the NHL season resumes, but it isn't believed to be season-ending. Over 54 appearances for the Stars this year, Rantanen has recorded 20 goals, 49 assists, 87 PIM, 38 hits and 27 blocked shots while averaging 20:12 of ice time.