Mikko Rantanen Injury: Likely out for more than two weeks
Rantanen (lower body) will probably be out for more than two weeks, per Robert Tiffin of D Magazine on Friday.
Rantanen was previously ruled out for a minimum of two weeks, and it seems that he will miss more than that minimum. He's on injured reserve after getting hurt Feb. 20 while playing for Finland at the 2026 Winter Games. The 29-year-old has 20 goals and 69 points in 54 appearances with Dallas in 2025-26.
