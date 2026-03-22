Mikko Rantanen headshot

Mikko Rantanen Injury: Nearing return to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

General manager Jim Nill said Sunday that Rantanen (lower body) will be a full-time participant in practice going forward and will travel with the team for its upcoming four-game road trip, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

The Stars' road trip doesn't begin until Thursday on Long Island, and it concludes March 31 in Boston. LeVine also noted that the hope is for Rantanen to get back in the lineup for the last two games of the road trip, which gives the Finnish winger a target date of March 29 in Philadelphia. The 29-year-old has missed 12 straight games and remains on injured reserve after getting hurt in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Mikko Rantanen
Dallas Stars
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