Mikko Rantanen headshot

Mikko Rantanen Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 11:06am

Rantanen (lower body) won't play in Saturday's bronze-medal game against Slovakia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Rantanen sustained the injury late in Friday's semifinal loss to Canada. The Finns will use Oliver Kapanen on the top line alongside Sebastian Aho and Artturi Lehkonen due to Rantanen's absence. Rantanen's availability for Wednesday's game against Seattle is unclear, but he will undergo further evaluation after returning to Dallas.

Mikko Rantanen
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikko Rantanen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikko Rantanen See More
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey Semifinals DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday, February 20
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey Semifinals DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
14 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
27 days ago
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
27 days ago
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
NHL
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
Author Image
Michael Finewax
34 days ago