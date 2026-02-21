Mikko Rantanen Injury: Not playing Saturday
Rantanen (lower body) won't play in Saturday's bronze-medal game against Slovakia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Rantanen sustained the injury late in Friday's semifinal loss to Canada. The Finns will use Oliver Kapanen on the top line alongside Sebastian Aho and Artturi Lehkonen due to Rantanen's absence. Rantanen's availability for Wednesday's game against Seattle is unclear, but he will undergo further evaluation after returning to Dallas.
