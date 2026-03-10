Mikko Rantanen Injury: Resumes skating
Rantanen (lower body) has resumed skating, but his return to the lineup isn't imminent, per Owen Newkirk of DLLS Sports on Tuesday.
Rantanen skated on his own Monday for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury at the 2026 Winter Olympics. He is still at least two weeks away from a potential return to the lineup, though his absence could be for longer than that. Rantanen remains on injured reserve, and he will miss his seventh straight game against Vegas on Tuesday.
