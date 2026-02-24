Mikko Rantanen headshot

Mikko Rantanen Injury: Set to miss at least two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 10:24am

Rantanen (lower body) will be out for a minimum of two weeks, according to Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine on Tuesday.

While an exact timeline for Rantanen's return remains unclear, he should be back before the end of the regular season. He is on injured reserve after getting hurt while representing Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Rantanen sustained the injury in Friday's semifinal matchup against Canada. He has compiled 20 goals, 69 points, 126 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and 38 hits across 54 NHL appearances this season.

Mikko Rantanen
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikko Rantanen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikko Rantanen See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey Semifinals DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday, February 20
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey Semifinals DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Michael Finewax
5 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
17 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
30 days ago
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
30 days ago