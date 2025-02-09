Mikko Rantanen Injury: Slated to play for Team Finland

Rantanen (lower body) is on his way to Montreal and is expected to play for Team Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet on Sunday.

Rantanen missed Saturday's game against Utah, but his ailment was seemingly a minor one. His availability is crucial for a Finland squad that will be without star blueliner Miro Heiskanen (knee). The Finns will face Team USA on Thursday.