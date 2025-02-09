Fantasy Hockey
Mikko Rantanen Injury: Slated to play for Team Finland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Rantanen (lower body) is on his way to Montreal and is expected to play for Team Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet on Sunday.

Rantanen missed Saturday's game against Utah, but his ailment was seemingly a minor one. His availability is crucial for a Finland squad that will be without star blueliner Miro Heiskanen (knee). The Finns will face Team USA on Thursday.

