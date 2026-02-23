Mikko Rantanen headshot

Mikko Rantanen Injury: Surfaces on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Rantanen (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

Rantanen sustained the injury in Finland's semifinal loss to Canada on Friday at the 2026 Winter Olympics. There is no timeline in place for his return to the lineup, but he won't be available to play when the Stars return to action against Seattle on Wednesday. Rantanen has amassed 20 goals, 69 points, 126 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and 38 hits across 54 appearances this season.

Mikko Rantanen
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
