Mikko Rantanen Injury: Surfaces on IR
Rantanen (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.
Rantanen sustained the injury in Finland's semifinal loss to Canada on Friday at the 2026 Winter Olympics. There is no timeline in place for his return to the lineup, but he won't be available to play when the Stars return to action against Seattle on Wednesday. Rantanen has amassed 20 goals, 69 points, 126 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and 38 hits across 54 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikko Rantanen See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!Yesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey Semifinals DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday, February 204 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions16 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades29 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times29 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikko Rantanen See More