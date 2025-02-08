Fantasy Hockey
Mikko Rantanen Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Rantanen (lower body) won't play against Utah on Saturday.

Rantanen sustained the injury from blocking a shot in Thursday's 2-1 loss to Minnesota. He has generated one goal, one assist and 21 shots on net in six games with the Hurricanes after being acquired from Colorado on Jan. 24. Due to Rantanen's absence, Carolina will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen in Saturday's lineup, with Scott Morrow drawing back in after being a healthy scratch in Thursday's defeat.

