Mikko Rantanen headshot

Mikko Rantanen Injury: Won't resume skating for 7-10 days

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Rantanen (lower body) will not resume skating for 7-10 days, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports Friday.

Rantanen will likely be out at least another two weeks at this point, with a return in the last week or so of March looking most likely if the rest of his recovery is smooth. The 29-year-old has already missed four games and will likely be sidelined for another eight or more. Mavrik Bourque continues to get top-six minutes in Rantanen's absence.

Mikko Rantanen
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikko Rantanen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikko Rantanen See More
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
NHL
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
Author Image
Corey Abbott
4 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
4 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
7 days ago