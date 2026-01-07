Rantanen lit the lamp just 36 seconds into the third period before sliding the primary assist on Wyatt Johnston's power-play goal near the end of the game. With the pair of points, Rantanen is up to 17 goals, 42 assists, 103 shots on net, 30 hits and 20 blocks across 42 games this season. Since Dec. 15, he has seven multi-point performances in 10 total games, with at least one point in nine of those appearances. He is also tied for fourth in the NHL in points since Nov. 28 with 31 tallies. Playing a crucial role inside Dallas' top six, Rantanen has a realistic chance to reach the century mark in points for the third time in the past four seasons, giving him elite fantasy value moving forward.