Mikko Rantanen News: Another empty-netter extends streak
Rantanen scored an empty-net goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets.
For the second game in a row, Rantanen kept his point streak alive with an empty-netter. He ended December with points in 11 straight contests (six goals, 13 assists). The 28-year-old winger is up to 21 goals, 54 points, 104 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 38 appearances. Rantanen could be reunited with Nathan MacKinnon if Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) misses additional time following his early exit from Tuesday's game.
