Mikko Rantanen News: Deposits empty-netter

Rantanen scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Rantanen put the finishing touches on the win and extended his scoring streaks in the process. He has a goal in five straight games -- three of which have been empty-netters -- and he's earned nine goals and 14 assists during a 14-game point streak that started Dec. 7. The 28-year-old winger is up to 24 tallies, 58 points (18 on the power play), 117 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 41 outings overall, putting him on pace for a career year and his third consecutive 100-point campaign.