Mikko Rantanen News: Dishes assist Saturday

Rantanen registered an assist, took two shots on goal and had two hits in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.

Rantanen's helper was on the power play as he helped linemate Sebastian Aho score the lone goal of the game for Carolina. The 28-year-old Rantanen is up to 43 assists, 70 points and 165 shots on net across 59 games this season. The Finnish superstar is the 10th player to eclipse the 70-point mark this season. Since joining the Hurricanes on Jan. 25, Rantanen has six points in 10 games. He got off to a slower start with Carolina but has seemed to pick up the pace offensively after the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. At his current pace, Rantanen will challenge for the 90-point over the rest of this season.