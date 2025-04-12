Fantasy Hockey
Mikko Rantanen News: Dishes two assists Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Rantanen logged two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Utah.

Rantanen has picked up a goal and five assists over six outings in April. The star winger is up to 32 goals, 55 assists, 207 shots on net, 47 hits, 43 blocked shots, 60 PIM and a plus-14 rating across 80 appearances between the Stars, Hurricanes and Avalanche this season. Rantanen continues to play a big role for the Stars and should be a steady source of offense for fantasy managers in playoff pools.

