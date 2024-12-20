Mikko Rantanen News: Extends point streak to eight games

Rantanen notched two assists, including one on the power play, and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Rantanen had a hand in the Avalanche's last two goals of the game. The star winger extended his point streak to eight contests, a span in which he has contributed four goals and 11 assists. For the season, he's up to 19 goals, 31 helpers, 15 power-play points, 95 shots on net, 22 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 35 appearances. His recent success has come with him seeing time on the second line -- Rantanen can stand on his own at even strength, so a move away from Nathan MacKinnon typically doesn't lead to much of a change in production.