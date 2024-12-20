Fantasy Hockey
Mikko Rantanen headshot

Mikko Rantanen News: Extends point streak to eight games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Rantanen notched two assists, including one on the power play, and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Rantanen had a hand in the Avalanche's last two goals of the game. The star winger extended his point streak to eight contests, a span in which he has contributed four goals and 11 assists. For the season, he's up to 19 goals, 31 helpers, 15 power-play points, 95 shots on net, 22 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 35 appearances. His recent success has come with him seeing time on the second line -- Rantanen can stand on his own at even strength, so a move away from Nathan MacKinnon typically doesn't lead to much of a change in production.

