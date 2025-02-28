Mikko Rantanen News: First game-winner with Carolina

Rantanen scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Sabres.

Both points came in the first period as the Hurricanes surged out to a 3-0 lead they would never relinquish. It was Rantanen's first multi-point performance, and first GWG, with his new squad, and in three games since play resumed following the 4 Nations Face-Off, the 28-year-old winger has a goal and three points. Rantanen's had a quiet start to his Carolina tenure, but he could be hitting his stride.