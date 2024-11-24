Fantasy Hockey
Mikko Rantanen News: Four-point eruption Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Rantanen scored the game-winning goal and added three assists in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Panthers.

The superstar winger potted the fourth of four straight goals by the Avs in the second period, giving them a 5-2 lead. Rantanen has produced multiple points in five of the last nine games, racking up 10 goals and 17 points over that blistering stretch, and his 32 points on the season has him tied for fourth in the NHL, just behind teammate and scoring leader Nathan MacKinnon (35).

