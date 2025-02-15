Mikko Rantanen News: Gets 4 Nations goal in Finnish win
Rantanen scored a goal for Finland in a 4-3 overtime win over Sweden on Saturday at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.
Rantanen cashed in on a power play with 14 seconds left in the first period. He took a cross-ice pass from Patrik Laine and nearly flubbed the shot. The puck wobbled and fluttered but still went past Swedish starter Filip Gustavsson to give Finland a 2-1 lead. Rantanen came into the tourney on a three-game scoring drought and has just two points (one goal, one assist) in six games in his new NHL jersey.
