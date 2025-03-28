Mikko Rantanen News: Heating up
Rantanen recorded a goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating and 12 PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.
Rantanen extended his point streak to three games, but perhaps more importantly, he scored a goal for the first time since March 9. As a marquee acquisition before the trade deadline, the Stars need Rantanen to be at his best, and the current point streak, albeit short, might be showing a sign of things to come for the star winger. Rantanen has posted nine points (three goals, six assists) across 14 games in March.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now