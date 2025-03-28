Fantasy Hockey
Mikko Rantanen headshot

Mikko Rantanen News: Heating up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Rantanen recorded a goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating and 12 PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Rantanen extended his point streak to three games, but perhaps more importantly, he scored a goal for the first time since March 9. As a marquee acquisition before the trade deadline, the Stars need Rantanen to be at his best, and the current point streak, albeit short, might be showing a sign of things to come for the star winger. Rantanen has posted nine points (three goals, six assists) across 14 games in March.

