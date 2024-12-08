Fantasy Hockey
Mikko Rantanen headshot

Mikko Rantanen News: Helpers in consecutive games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Rantanen notched an assist in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Rantanen has an assist in each of his last two games and five points over his last six outings. Since Nov. 18, the Avalanche have played 11 games, nine of which have come on the road. Rantanen has earned 12 points in that span, all of them coming away from Ball Arena, proving that he remains a formidable opponent regardless of venue. Overall, he has 15 goals, 22 helpers, 80 shots on net, 20 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 29 appearances.

Mikko Rantanen
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
