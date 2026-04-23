Mikko Rantanen News: Logs two power-play points in win

Rantanen scored a goal on six shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 double-overtime win over the Wild in Game 3.

Both points came on the power play, as Rantanen opened the scoring just 1:25 into the game and set up Matt Duchene midway through the third period. With three power-play points over the last two games, Rantanen looks to be heating up. He produced 22 goals, 77 points (34 on the power play), 139 shots on net, 93 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 64 regular-season appearances. Rantanen entered this postseason a veteran of 99 playoff games, in which he racked up stellar totals of 43 goals and 80 assist over eight previous playoff runs.