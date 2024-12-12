Fantasy Hockey
Mikko Rantanen headshot

Mikko Rantanen News: Nabs helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Rantanen registered an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Utah.

Rantanen has three goals and five helpers during his four-game point streak, propped up by a five-point game in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The winger helped out on Nathan MacKinnon's tally in the third period to break up Karel Vejmelka's shutout bid. Rantanen is up to 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists), 89 shots on net, 20 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 31 outings in a top-line role.

Mikko Rantanen
Colorado Avalanche
