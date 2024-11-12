Fantasy Hockey
Mikko Rantanen

Mikko Rantanen News: Nets goal Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 12, 2024 at 8:12am

Rantanen scored a goal, took four shots on goal and blocked three shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over Nashville.

Rantanen has struggled a bit with consistency, as he hasn't cracked the scoresheet in four of his last 10 appearances, but he also has three multi-point efforts and 10 total points in that span. He has five goals over his last four games as well, and he should continue to find ways to remain productive as long as he continues to skate alongside Nathan MacKinnon.

