Mikko Rantanen headshot

Mikko Rantanen News: Nets power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Rantanen scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

Rantanen has three points over his last two games, including two on the power play, in a span in which the Avalanche have scored just five times. The 28-year-old winger has been dominant in November with nine goals and four assists over nine appearances. Overall, he has 13 goals, 28 points (11 on the power play), 61 shots on net, 16 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 20 contests.

Mikko Rantanen
Colorado Avalanche
