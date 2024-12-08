Mikko Rantanen News: Offers power-play assist

Rantanen recorded a power-play assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Rantanen has been a little quiet lately with two helpers over his last four games. The 28-year-old isn't being leaned on quite as heavily since the Avalanche have gotten some forwards back from injury, but he should be able to sustain a high level of offense. Rantanen is at 15 goals, 21 helpers, 13 power-play points, 80 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 28 appearances.