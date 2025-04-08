Mikko Rantanen News: Opens scoring on power play

Rantanen scored a power-play goal on two shots and added four PIM in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Rantanen has three goals and eight assists over his last nine contests. He opened the scoring Tuesday at 13:48 of the first period, netting the first of three power-play goals for the Stars. Rantanen is up to 32 goals, 53 assists, 25 power-play points, 207 shots on net and a plus-13 rating across 78 games between the Stars, Hurricanes and Avalanche.