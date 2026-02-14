Mikko Rantanen headshot

Mikko Rantanen News: Plucks three apples in Olympic win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Rantanen put up three assists in Team Finland's 11-0 win over Team Italy at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Saturday.

Team Finland was dominant, and its plus-11 goal differential to this point in the tourney will be hard for any team to top. That means Finland is likely to get the wild card, and it pushed arch rival Sweden down the standings to at least seventh in the 12-team field. When asked if he felt guilty about the lopsided score, Rantanen told NHL.com that, "This was probably the only game I didn't feel bad, just because the goal differential. I knew how much that matters for the second place to get the bye to quarterfinals. So today I didn't feel bad, but it's important to get those goals."

