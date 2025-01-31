Fantasy Hockey
Mikko Rantanen News: Pots first goal with new team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 8:36am

Rantanen scored his 26th goal of the season in Thursday's 3-2 win over Chicago.

His first goal with Carolina came on a counterattack early in the second period, as Rantanen took a drop pass from Jack Roslovic before going five-hole on Arvid Soderblom. Rantanen has two points over three games since the trade from the Avalanche, and his scoring pace should pick up once he gets more comfortable in his new system and Carolina's roster gets back to full strength -- both Sebastian Aho and Taylor Hall were sidelined due to an illness Thursday.

