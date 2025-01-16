Mikko Rantanen News: Provides assist in loss

Rantanen notched an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Rantanen helped out on a Logan O'Connor goal in the first period. The 28-year-old Rantanen has six goals and four helpers over 10 contests since the holiday break. He took a turn as the second-line center Thursday, a move the Avalanche haven't used often this season. It's possible he'll be in that spot for a while given Casey Mittelstadt's ongoing struggles. Rantanen is at 25 goals, 37 assists, 127 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 46 appearances. In any usage, Rantanen figures to see top-six minutes and plenty of power-play time.