Mikko Rantanen News: Reaches 60-point mark

Rantanen scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

Rantanen's goal stretched the Avalanche's lead to 3-1, and he also helped out on a Nathan MacKinnon tally in the third period. The 28-year-old Rantanen saw a 14-game point streak (nine goals, 14 helpers) end in Chicago on Wednesday, but has been held off the scoresheet in consecutive contests just once this year. That consistency has helped him reach the 60-point mark (25 goals, 35 assists) while adding 120 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 43 outings this season.