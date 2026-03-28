Mikko Rantanen News: Removed from IR

Rantanen (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Following a 15-game absence, Rantanen appears ready to return to the lineup against Pittsburgh on Saturday. He has accounted for 20 goals, 69 points, 126 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and 38 hits across 54 appearances this season. Rantanen should occupy a top-six role and see time on the first power-play unit.