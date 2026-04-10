Mikko Rantanen headshot

Mikko Rantanen News: Scores clutch goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Rantanen recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

Rantanen set up Wyatt Johnston's goal in the first period, and he later came through in the clutch with a deflection that tied the score 4-4 at the 4:28 mark of the third period. Rantanen has played at a high level since returning from a 15-game absence March 28, tallying seven points (two goals, five assists), nine shots on goal, seven hits and three blocked shots in his seven contests since returning to the lineup.

Mikko Rantanen
Dallas Stars
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