Mikko Rantanen News: Sends assist Wednesday

Rantanen logged an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Rantanen hasn't gotten in on the fun as much as linemates Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz lately. Over the last seven contests, Rantanen has been limited to three assists, though he's likely just still in his adjustment phase with his third team of the season. The star winger is at 76 points, 194 shots on net, 42 hits, 41 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 71 appearances between the Stars, Hurricanes and Avalanche this season.