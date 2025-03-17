Mikko Rantanen News: Tallies assist in return to Denver

Rantanen registered an assist and added two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to Colorado.

Rantanen's return to Denver might not have resulted in a win, but he played strong offensively with an assist on linemate Jason Robertson's goal to open the scoring Sunday. The 28-year-old Rantanen now has 45 assists, 74 points and 185 shots on net in 66 games this season. He has four points in his four games with the Stars and has slotted in nicely alongside Robertson and Roope Hintz on the top line for Dallas. Rantanen ranks 13th in the league in points and should provide top-tier value in fantasy for the rest of the season. He might not be on pace for another 100-point campaign, but Rantanen is certainly within reach to cash in another 85-to-90-point season.