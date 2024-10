Rantanen registered two assists in Thursday's 5-1 win over Utah.

Rantanen hasn't scored in four games, but he has six assists in that span. The winger has earned four multi-point efforts over eight contests to produce a hot start in 2024-25. He has four goals, nine assists, 23 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating, and he's earned seven of his 13 points with the man advantage.