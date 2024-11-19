Mikko Rantanen News: Two helpers in Monday's win

Rantanen collected two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

It's his fourth multi-point performance in eight games so far in November, although Rantanen managed only one point, a goal, in the other four contests. The 28-year-old topped 40 goals and 100 points in each of the prior two seasons, and he's well on his way to making it three straight with 12 goals and 27 points in 19 appearances to begin 2024-25.