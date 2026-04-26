Mikko Rantanen News: Two PP helpers in Game 4 loss
Rantanen pocketed two power-play assists Saturday in the Stars' 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild in Game 4 of their first-round series.
Dallas' top power-play unit continues to hum, and all five of Rantanen's points in the series so far -- one goal and four helpers -- have come with the man advantage. The star winger will look to extend his point streak to four games on home ice for Game 5 on Tuesday.
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