Mikko Rantanen News: Two PP helpers in Game 4 loss

Rantanen pocketed two power-play assists Saturday in the Stars' 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild in Game 4 of their first-round series.

Dallas' top power-play unit continues to hum, and all five of Rantanen's points in the series so far -- one goal and four helpers -- have come with the man advantage. The star winger will look to extend his point streak to four games on home ice for Game 5 on Tuesday.