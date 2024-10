Wood (undisclosed) didn't practice Saturday due to an injury, but the Avalanche hope he can play Sunday versus Ottawa, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Wood logged 14:57 of ice time in Thursday's 5-1 win over Utah. He has chipped in one goal, 15 shots on net and seven hits through eight outings this season. With Ross Colton (hand) and Wood questionable for Sunday's game, Colorado may need to summon a forward from the minors.