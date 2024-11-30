Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Miles Wood headshot

Miles Wood Injury: Labeled month-to-month

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 30, 2024 at 7:25pm

Wood (upper body) is considered month-to-month, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Wood's timeline suggests he may be out until the calendar flips to 2025. His absence will impact Colorado's forward depth, but it won't make many waves in fantasy. The Avalanche have made several call-ups to cover forward absences this season, making it unclear who will gain the most fantasy value during Wood's recovery.

Miles Wood
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now