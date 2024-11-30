Miles Wood Injury: Labeled month-to-month
Wood (upper body) is considered month-to-month, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Wood's timeline suggests he may be out until the calendar flips to 2025. His absence will impact Colorado's forward depth, but it won't make many waves in fantasy. The Avalanche have made several call-ups to cover forward absences this season, making it unclear who will gain the most fantasy value during Wood's recovery.
