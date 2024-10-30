Miles Wood Injury: Out 7-10 days

Wood is set to miss the next 7-10 days because of an upper-body injury, per Ryan Boulding of NHL.com on Wednesday.

Wood has a goal, eight PIM, 19 shots, eight hits and six blocks in 10 outings in 2024-25. Wood is joining forwards Ross Colton (foot), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Artturi Lehkonen (shoulder) and Valeri Nichushkin (suspension) on the shelf. The Avalanche will dress seven blueliners Wednesday, including Oliver Kylington, who will serve as a forward.