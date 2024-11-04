Miles Wood Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Wood (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, retroactive to Oct. 28.

Wood sustained an upper-body injury against Chicago on Oct. 28 and was expected to miss approximately 7-10 days. As a result, it isn't very surprising to see him officially land on injured reserve, especially considering how many injuries the Avalanche are dealing with. Ivan Ivan, Nikolai Kovalenko and Nikita Prishchepov were called up by the Avs on Monday and should help to fill in while Wood is unavailable.